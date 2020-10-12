Maine man arrested for allegedly putting razor blades in fresh pizza dough

National

by: WFLA/WBTS

Posted: / Updated:

SACO, Maine (WFLA/WBTS) – Hannaford has expanded a recall of pizza dough after a customer found razors in a bag purchased in a Maine supermarket.

A suspect has been arrested in the case and is a former associate of the company that manufactured the dough.

Police arrested Nicholas Mitchel on Sunday night. He is a former employee of the manufacturer of Portland Pie.

Police said Mitchel punctured the bags to get the blades inside.

“It could be anybody that opens it up and gets hurt,” said Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.

Two bags of dough with razor blades have been discovered, but it’s not clear how many may be affected.

Hannaford is asking anyone who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough or Portland Pie cheese from Aug. 1 through Oct. 11 to return the product to the store.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The investigation in ongoing. Saco police have not said what charges Mitchel will face.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss