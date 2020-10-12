Maine man arrested for allegedly putting razor blades in fresh pizza dough

SACO, Maine (WFLA/WBTS) – Hannaford has expanded a recall of pizza dough after a customer found razors in a bag purchased in a Maine supermarket.

A suspect has been arrested in the case and is a former associate of the company that manufactured the dough.

Police arrested Nicholas Mitchel on Sunday night. He is a former employee of the manufacturer of Portland Pie.

Police said Mitchel punctured the bags to get the blades inside.

“It could be anybody that opens it up and gets hurt,” said Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.

Two bags of dough with razor blades have been discovered, but it’s not clear how many may be affected.

Hannaford is asking anyone who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough or Portland Pie cheese from Aug. 1 through Oct. 11 to return the product to the store.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The investigation in ongoing. Saco police have not said what charges Mitchel will face.

