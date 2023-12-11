PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A brain sample from a gunman who killed 18 people in Maine has been sent to a lab in Massachusetts to be examined for signs of injury related to his service in the Army Reserves.

The office of the chief medical examiner on Monday said it wants to know if a brain injury stemming from 40-year-old Robert Card’s military service could have contributed to unusual behavior he exhibited before the shootings on Oct. 25 in Lewiston, Maine.

The concern surrounds Card’s exposure to blasts while training U.S. Military Academy cadets in guns, anti-tank weapon and grenades at West Point, New York.