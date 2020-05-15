Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Magnitude-6.4 earthquake hits western Nevada

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: USGS

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss