Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes remote central California

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck Wednesday in a remote area of central Caliifornia.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:40 a.m. and was centered 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Ridgecrest in the Owens Valley region below the eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada.
