QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A magnitude 1.7 earthquake struck Astoria, Queens Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened around 5:45 a.m. at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), according to officials.

The sounds of explosions were reported on Roosevelt Island around the same time, according to authorities. Neighbors told PIX11 News they thought the booms were an earthquake.

“Did anyone else who lives in [NYC] feel the earth shake or like a boom? [I don’t know] what just happened but it woke everyone up,” one X user wrote around 6 a.m.

Others on the platform chimed in and also confirmed they felt or heard something.

“Also on Roosevelt Island here. There were 3 instances of a boom and a shake, the last one felt further away,” another X user replied.

No injuries were reported, according to the NYPD. Additionally, the mayor’s office said the earthquake did not impact transit, traffic, utility services, or structural stability of any buildings.

A spokesperson for Con Edison said there were no power outages reported in connection with the earthquake.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.