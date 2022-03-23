WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, has died of cancer, according to her family. She was 84.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Medeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today,” a statement from her family reads. “The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.”

Albright was named was named the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton. He nominated for secretary of state in 1997, serving in that role for four years.

In 2012, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor for a civilian, by former President Barack Obama.