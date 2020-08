NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) – A statue of President Trump in New York is getting a new accessory.

The president’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds will now don a mask.

According to the museum, the Trump statue is made of fiberglass and weighs approximately 240 pounds with its hair sourced from a yak.

The statue will greet guests at the entrance of the New York museum when it reopens on Friday to help remind visitors of the city’s mask mandate.