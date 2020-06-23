Macy’s says viral attack on employee was ‘unprovoked’

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CNN, WXYZ) — Authorities in Michigan are looking for two suspects in connection with a brutal attack on a Macy’s employee last Monday.

The assault was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

The video was filmed inside the Macy’s at the Genesee Valley Center Mall and shows a man hitting an employee, knocking him to the ground, hitting him again while using the “N” word over and over.

You can also hear the employee repeatedly saying, “I’m sorry.”

The video was originally posted on rapper FT Quay’s Facebook page, which has since been deactivated, but not before it went viral and fueled a police investigation.

Last Monday, Flint Township police said they were called to the Macy’s around 5:45 p.m. Police said a store employee was assaulted by a young man while a second man filmed it.

Flint Township police are now looking for 18-year-old Damire Canell Palmer of Mount Morris and 22-year-old Damarquay Jovan Palmer of Flint Township in connection with the case.

It is unclear at this point what led to the altercation, but some social media posts allege the employee used a racial slur.

Macy’s responded with a statement saying in part: “All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear, the attack was unprovoked.”

