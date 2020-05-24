Breaking News
Macy’s reopens stores for Memorial Day weekend

National

(CNN) – Macy’s is reopening more of its stores just in time for Memorial Day weekend shopping.

The move comes as the company forecasts a loss of more than $1 billion for the quarter.

About 80 percent of the stores will either be open or offering curbside pickup.

The company expects all of its stores to reopen by late June.

Macy’s has put in some new safety measures including “no-touch” beauty consultations. Also, alteration services have been suspended.

