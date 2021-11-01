Machete-wielding man tried to steal wedding rings from Walmart, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who stole two sets of wedding bands from a Walmart on First Colonial Road pulled out a machete when confronted by store employees, according to officers.

The robbery happened October 30 in the 500 block of First Colonial. Police say Frederick Robinson, 42, and Norfolk resident Marcus Conaway, 38, entered the store after getting out of a vehicle that had a grocery bag over its plates.

He also had an accomplice, police say.

Frederick Robinson (Courtesy of Virginia Beach police)

Police say the two suspects approached the jewelry counter and attempted to break the glass. When a clerk came over, Robinson snatched two sets of wedding bands from the clerk’s hands and went toward the exit. While he was fleeing, police say Robinson, of Virginia Beach, pulled out a machete on store employees.

He and Conaway were able to leave the store, but were quickly arrested as police had already been tipped about a suspicious vehicle outside.

Marcus Conaway (Courtesy of Virginia Beach police)

No one was hurt in the incident and Robinson was charged with robbery and grand larceny. Conaway was charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Both are being held at Virginia Beach City Jail.