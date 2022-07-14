TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – National chain Macaroni Grill is charging a $2 “temporary inflation fee” at its restaurants.

WESH 2 News recently spoke with one Florida customer who was surprised to see the fee on the bottom of her bill.

Alison Burke told WESH she was surprised, but said she “completely understands.”

“We had the most wonderful service. Everyone was so helpful and friendly. Great meal. Good time out with friends. Definitely worth it,” Burke told the station.

Macaroni Grill does note at the bottom of the menu online that a temporary $2 “will be added to offset macroeconomic pressures.”

Further information on the fee is also available in a statement on the company’s website.

“Like many others in the industry it would have been easy to simply raise our menu prices, but we believe these burdens will eventually pass and as such, we elected to employ a temporary solution with the $2 fee,” a portion of the statement reads.

Macaroni Grill notes that the fee is not affiliated with a service tip.