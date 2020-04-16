Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery

(CNN) – Lyft is launching a new program during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The ride-sharing company, which is temporarily shut down due to the outbreak, has invited drivers to bring food to needy neighborhoods.
It’s called “Essential Deliveries” and it allows government agencies, non-profits, businesses and healthcare organizations to request items like on-demand meals, groceries and medical supplies.
Lyft says this helps drivers make money and help their communities.
Dole Packaged Foods and Army of Angels are among the program’s partners.
