Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery

(CNN) – Lyft is launching a new program during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ride-sharing company, which is temporarily shut down due to the outbreak, has invited drivers to bring food to needy neighborhoods.

It’s called “Essential Deliveries” and it allows government agencies, non-profits, businesses and healthcare organizations to request items like on-demand meals, groceries and medical supplies.

Lyft says this helps drivers make money and help their communities.

Dole Packaged Foods and Army of Angels are among the program’s partners.

