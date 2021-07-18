Lyft driver shaken up after 14-year-old passenger is injured in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lyft driver and his passengers are shaken up after being shot at in Nashville.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Ellington Parkway.

Metro police on the scene said two passengers were inside the rideshare vehicle when his car was hit by several bullets. A 14-year-old passenger was shot.

The Lyft driver told it had been raining and when the weather started to clear up. That’s when he heard the gunfire and when the 14-year-old told the driver he’d been hit.

The driver then attempted to take the victim to the hospital before realizing he had a flat tire. Metro police said the victims injuries are non-critical but did not report if he was taken to the hospital.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any suspects in custody or if the shooting was targeted.