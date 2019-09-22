Loved ones gather at vigil for missing 5-year-old

LIVE NOW /
BRIDGETON, N.J. (WFLA/NBC) – Tonight in a New Jersey family and friends gathered to hold a vigil for missing five-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.

The young girl has been missing since Monday when she disappeared from a playground.

An Amber Alert was issued for Alavez Tuesday night.

Police believe that a man led Alavez from the playground to a red van with a sliding side door and tinted windows.

Police and Alavez’s family are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A reward for information on Alavez is now up to $35,000.

