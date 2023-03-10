TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you love to explore, RetaiMeNot said it is looking for an avid traveler and savings aficionado to be its “Chief Spring Breaker.”

If you love to travel, check out new destinations and save some money along the way, RetailMeNot said this is the perfect opportunity for you.

The lucky winner will secure the “Chief Spring Breaker” title and receive nearly $5,000 in travel funds to take the trip of their dreams, the company said.

RetailMeNot said one winner will receive a Hotels.com gift card worth $2,000, two visa gift cards worth $1,000 each and one Amazon gift card worth $950.

To apply, all you have to do is fill out an application explaining why you love traveling and if you will take someone along with you on the trip.

Submissions will be accepted from March 10 to March 24. A winner will be announced soon after.

According to a RetailMeNot survey, 96% of Americans are planning to travel between March and May and plan to spend $3,250.