Louisiana state trooper ambushed, killed by man on shooting spree, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) say a day-long manhunt is over after they apprehended a suspect in multiple weekend shootings that left two dead, including a Louisiana State Trooper.

Matthew Mire, 31, is said to have allegedly shot five people over the span of a few hours. Police said Mire shot two people around midnight in Livingston Parish and then traveled to Ascension Parish where he shot two more people, killing one of them.

Matthew Mire. Photo courtesy of APSO.

Louisiana State Police say Mire also ambushed and killed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert in a patrol car in Ascension Parish on Saturday.

LSP attempted to stop Mire around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on LA Highway 42 east of Jefferson Highway, but they said he did not pull over and fired at the police car but missed the occupants of the vehicle.

Police said they got into a shootout with Mire during the pursuit that followed to Hoo Shoo Too Road, where Mire ran away.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police.

As the search for Mire was underway, LSP issued a public safety alert for East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes saying he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revealed that it was providing assistance to police after the body of an officer, later announced to be that of Master Trooper Gaubert, was discovered in Ascension Parish.

“Preliminary information indicated that Master Trooper Gaubert, a 19 year veteran of the Louisiana State Police, was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning homicide occurred.” police said in an 11:30 p.m. press conference.

Police said Mire was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. Saturday and will be booked in East Baton Rouge.