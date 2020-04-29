Louisiana police agency identifies officers shot, killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police department Tuesday released the names of two of its officers who were ambushed by a man accused in an earlier domestic abuse killing.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr., 45, (pictured) died from his injuries Sunday. Police said the 21-year veteran officer was awarded the rank of lieutenant after he died.

The other officer injured in Sunday’s incident is Cpl. Derrick Maglone, 35, who has served the department for seven years. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a police spokesman, said in a news release that Maglone is recovering from his injuries.

The shooting suspect, 36-year-old Ronnie DeWayne Kato, Jr., of Baton Rouge, was arrested after a standoff that followed the second shooting Sunday. He faces two counts of murder, six of attempted murder, five of home invasion and one of aggravated battery. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney.

The officers were shot while police were responding to tips about a homicide suspect.

