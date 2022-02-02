Louisiana mother dies after jumping in front of daughter’s car during argument

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana woman has been charged with manslaughter after running over her mother with her car and killing her Tuesday.

Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, of Iowa, La., is currently being held in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail with no bond, Ivey said. Lawrence’s mother, 42-year-old April Springs, died after “a severe head injury.”

Deputies were called out to a home on Pousson Road at around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a battery. Ivey said Lawrence was allegedly in a fight with her live-in grandmother. Afterward, Lawrence began to remove her belongings from the home. When Springs returned home from work, she and Lawrence allegedly began arguing.

Springs then allegedly attempted to stop Lawrence from leaving in her car, Ivey explained, and was killed when she stepped in front of the car.

Jeff Davis Parish deputies initially only found blood at the scene and were not sure where it came from. It was only after Calcasieu Parish deputies were called to a Lake Charles hospital where Springs had been admitted that investigators were able to piece together the incident.