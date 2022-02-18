Louisiana man sentenced to 30 years in prison, subject to chemical castration for sexually abusing a girl

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisana man is facing 30 years of hard labor and “is subject to chemical castration prior to release from the Department of Corrections,” according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The sentence stems from an investigation that began on April 27, 2020.

On that date, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a sexual abuse complaint.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, “The victim’s mother had discovered some disturbing messages between her juvenile daughter and the defendant. “

LPSO Juvenile Detectives took over the investigation and the victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

“The victim disclosed a series of sexual abuse which took place the summer of 2019 when the victim was twelve years of age,” according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The information gathered from this interview and cell phone records led to the arrest of Kevin Oglethorpe.

Oglethorpe spoke with detectives and “admitted to the multiple acts of sexual abuse committed on the victim,” according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The Walker man also confessed to watching child pornography on the “dark web.”

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Oglethorpe “entered a plea of “no contest” to Second Degree Rape, two counts of Sexual Battery, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.”

Kevin Oglethorpe is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.