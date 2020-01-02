Louisiana man accused of pulling a gun on a 9-year-old over taking the last Dr. Pepper

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE) — A 39-year-old Louisana man is starting the new year behind bars. Deputies say it’s because he held a gun to the head of a child for taking his last Dr. Pepper.

On Jan.1, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a home off for a domestic aggravated battery complaint.

When they arrived, deputies say they talked to a 9-year-old boy, who said his father, Chad Kinnaird, became angry with him for drinking the last Dr. Pepper back on Dec.28.

Chad Kinnaird / Courtesy: OPSO

Deputies say Kinnaird had held a loaded .32 caliber handgun against the boy’s head. Kinnaird was Mirandized by deputies, and he denied the allegations.

Kinnaird is charged with violation of a protective order and domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.

