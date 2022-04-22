BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Police in Louisiana arrested the grandmother and mother of a 4-year-old who was found unresponsive on Thursday.
BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned the grandmother forced China to consume a bottle of Whiskey while the mother watched.
The toddler’s BAC was .680.
The grandmother and mother were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder.
An investigation is ongoing.