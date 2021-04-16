Louisiana fraternity brothers pay off former cook’s mortgage

Jessie Hamilton, seated, reacts as she is presented with a check to pay off her mortgage as LSU FIJI graduates gather to surprise their former house kitchen staff member, Saturday, April 3, 2021, and celebrate “Jessie Hamilton Day” in Baker, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BAKER, La. (AP) — Members of a Louisiana State University fraternity have chipped in more than $50,000 to pay off the mortgage of a woman who fed them when they were students.

The Advocate reported about a dozen members of Phi Gamma Delta surprised Jessie Hamilton with the money for her 74th birthday on April 3 in Baker, Louisiana.

The newspaper said roughly 90 fraternity members raised $51,765, each brother donating between $600 and $1,000 on average.

Hamilton worked 14 years as a cook for the fraternity. She says the fraternity’s generosity has been a blessing.

