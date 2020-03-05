Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Louisiana driver with license plate that expired in 1997 told police ‘I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot’

National

by: WDAF

Posted: / Updated:

Slidell Police Department

SLIDELL, La. (WDAF) – A Louisiana driver recently pulled over must have had a busy few decades–so busy that they forgot to renew their license plates for more than 20 years.

“We can’t make this stuff up!” the department captioned a photo of the expired plate. “…At least give us a good challenge.”

The tag license plate expired in 1997.

The driver reportedly told police, “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Investigator Steve Andrews Lifetime Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigator Steve Andrews Lifetime Achievement"

McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries"

Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles"

the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos

Thumbnail for the video titled "the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos"

Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed"

Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour"

8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say"

Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update"

Dunkin' giving away free donuts every Friday this month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' giving away free donuts every Friday this month"

Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival"

Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier"

BayCare Doctor: 'We could see coronavirus spike again in the fall'

Thumbnail for the video titled "BayCare Doctor: 'We could see coronavirus spike again in the fall'"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss