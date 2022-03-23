LAKE CHALRES, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies said they found a 5-year-old boy with special needs naked and “covered in feces” during a welfare check at a Louisiana home on Monday.

Around 2 p.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home, where they immediately saw the boy.

“Deputies learned his guardian had left him in the care of a disabled adult, who is unable to provide proper supervision for the child,” deputies said.

Further investigation found the home was covered in human and animal feces. Deputies searched the home and could not find clothes for the 5-year-old either.

Two and a half hours after they arrived, deputies said the caregiver for the child came home. The caregiver was identified as 42-year-old Ouida W. Whatley.

Whatley was taken into custody by deputies and charged with cruelty to juveniles.

The Department of Children and Family Services released the child to a family member, according to deputies.