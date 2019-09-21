Louisana police captain killed, another officer injured after traffic stop ends in shootout

MANDEVILLE, La. (WFLA) – A Louisiana officer killed after a shootout on Friday has been identified by officials.

The Mandeville Police Department says Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto Jr. was shot during a vehicle pursuit near New Orleans.

Officials say Captain Liberto joined the department in 1994. Prior to joining MPD, The 58-year-old served over 10 years in the marine corps.

Officials say another officer injured in the shootout was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Police haven’t identified the suspects or said what sparked the pursuit. Two suspects are reportedly in custody.

Captain Liberto leaves behind a loving wife and seven children. Several of his children are active law enforcement officers and the military.