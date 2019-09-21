Louisana police captain killed, another officer injured after traffic stop ends in shootout

MANDEVILLE, La. (WFLA) – A Louisiana officer killed after a shootout on Friday has been identified by officials.

The Mandeville Police Department says Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto Jr. was shot during a vehicle pursuit near New Orleans.

Officials say Captain Liberto joined the department in 1994. Prior to joining MPD, The 58-year-old served over 10 years in the marine corps.

Officials say another officer injured in the shootout was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Police haven’t identified the suspects or said what sparked the pursuit. Two suspects are reportedly in custody.

Captain Liberto leaves behind a loving wife and seven children. Several of his children are active law enforcement officers and the military.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

