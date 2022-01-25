Los Angeles police officer saves life of choking toddler

LOS ANGELES (NBC) – A Los Angeles police officer is being credited for saving a toddler’s life recently and it was all caught on body cam video.

The Los Angeles Police Department released video showing a panicked man holding an unresponsive child as he flagged down the officer. The officer took the child, and quickly realized she was choking.

He flipped her over and gave her several sharp claps on the back dislodging whatever was blocking her windpipe.

You can hear the panic and fear in the adults’ voices until the girl coughed and started to cry as she began breathing on her own.

The girl was taken to the hospital to be safe but she appears to be doing fine thanks to the quick actions from a Los Angeles police officer.