Los Angeles officer charged with pummeling unarmed man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer has been charged with beating an unarmed suspect in an encounter caught on video by a bystander.

Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday that officer Frank Hernandez was charged with assault under color of authority.

Video from a witness and cameras worn by officers shows Hernandez pummeling the man more than dozen times. The man had been camping on a vacant property and left when Hernandez and a partner arrived.

The suspect cursed at Hernandez several times and the officer punched him as he stood with his hands behind his back. The officer’s union condemned his actions.