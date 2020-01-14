CUDAHY, Calif. (KTLA/AP)- Seventeen children and nine adults are being treated after an aircraft approaching LAX apparently dumped jet fuel on an elementary school playground in Cudahy, California on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A total of 26 patients complained of minor injuries and were triaged at the scene, officials said. Seventy firefighters and paramedics have responded to the multi-casualty incident.
According to KTLA, the incident was reported in the 8000 block of Park Avenue, the Fire Department tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m.
The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China, departed LAX and circled back over Southern California and returned to the airport on Tuesday. According to an LAX spokesperson the plane had mechanical issues and landed safely.
Officials did not provide the name of the school, but Sky5 video showed multiple first responder units — including ambulances — at the scene of Park Avenue Elementary School.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman did not have any immediate information.
LATEST POSTS
- Plane carrying 3 crashes on St. Petersburg runway
- Los Angeles jetliner dumps jet fuel onto school playground; 26 people treated
- Florida’s homeless population shrinking, annual HUD report shows
- Missing Florida child alert issued for two missing 7-year-old Florida girls
- Buccaneers defensive coordinator attends East-West Shrine Bowl practices