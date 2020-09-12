Looters target homes of Oregon wildfire evacuees

(KGW/NBC News)—It’s no secret homes across Oregon sit empty because of evacuations. Sadly, criminals will try to capitalize on that.

After a chase Thursday morning, deputies arrested two men suspected of looting homes up and down Highway 22. 

Anthony Travis Bodda, 21, and Alexander Justin Jones, 36, are each facing multiple charges.

“There are so many empty homes – we expected it,” said resident Ron Lalonde. “You knew it would happen, you knew someone would be doing that.”

Authorities aren’t taking any chances and increased security in the area.

