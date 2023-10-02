YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a Williamsburg woman died in a crash on Sunday in York County.

It happened around 12:22 p.m. on I-64 eastbound at mile marker 241 near the Camp Perry exit.

Police say the driver of a Jeep Renegade was heading west on I-64 when one of her Jeep’s tires dislodged and traveled into the eastbound lanes.

The tire struck the driver’s side of a Ford Explorer, fatally wounding the driver, 53-year-old Tammy M. Parsons. Parsons was traveling with her husband and five children at the time. Police say the others were not injured.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending, though alcohol and speed are not considered factors.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.