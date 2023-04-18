RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — New details have emerged regarding a man rescued from a manhole in Riverside on Saturday.

According to a Riverside Police Department report, crews were dispatched to the dead end of Reading Road just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Upon arrival, crews found a hammer and a crowbar beside an open maintenance hole cover and were able to see a man in the hole, according to the report.

The man reportedly told police that he had been down there for three days, that his leg might have been broken and he was experiencing back pain.

The police report stated that fire crews were advised that the hole was approximately a 20-foot drop and that the man had allegedly been drinking septic water.

Around 5:30 p.m., fire crews were able to lift the man out of the hole safely.

Riverside medics told police the man had a laceration on his right ankle and he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

According to the police report, officers later went to the hospital to follow up with the man. He allegedly told police that he had been in the maintenance hole since the early morning of Wednesday, April 12 and that he went in the hole “looking for god” and fell in.

The report stated that the man had surgery on his right ankle, however, no other injuries were listed.