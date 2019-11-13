LOOK INSIDE: World’s largest Starbucks set to open in Chicago Friday

CHICAGO — The wait is almost over, Starbucks fans! The world’s largest Starbucks, coming to the Magnificent Mile, is set to open this week.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery’s grand opening will be at 9 a.m. Friday.

The four-story, 43,000-square-foot coffee house will be located on the city’s Magnificent Mile at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Erie Street. It will feature multiple brewing methods, fresh baking on-site and a new menu of coffees and mixology.

The first thing you’ll see when you walk through the door is the small batch roaster, that roasts 25 pounds of beans at a time. The cask that holds the beans is a design centerpiece that stretches from the first floor to the fourt.

Milan pastry Chef Rocco Princi has his latest outpost on the second floor with fresh breads, pastries and sandwiches — even an oatmeal and yogurt bar.

The location will also have craft cocktails, five of which are exclusive to the Chicago location.

The third floor is the experiential bar — the science center. On the third floor, guests can learn about seven different brewing methods for the caffeinated beverage.

A liquid nitrogen gelato bar is also one of the locations many features.

Art designed by local artists is showcased throughout the building.

The company originally announced its plan to open the new roastery in 2017, describing Chicago as “an incredible space to match the unprecedented coffee experience our premium Roastery will offer.”

This Starbucks location will be the fifth of its kind, with other roasteries currently located in Milan, New York, Seattle, Shanghai and Tokyo.