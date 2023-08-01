ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey prosecutor says the murders of several sex workers on Long Island do not appear to be related to the unsolved killings of four sex workers near Atlantic City in 2006.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds says detectives from his office met recently with counterparts from Suffolk County, New York and compared information on the two sets of homicides.

They checked timelines, dates, methodologies and other information before deciding the cases were not related. Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, is charged with three murders from Long Island.

The killings of four women whose bodies were found in a drainage ditch near Atlantic City remain open and unsolved.