SAN FRANCISCO (WFLA) — A person died after becoming trapped in a trench under eight feet of dirt in San Francisco on Thursday, according to Nexstar’s KRON.

The person was identified as a construction worker, according to a report from NBC Bay Area. The trench reportedly caved in on him.

Crews spent two hours trying to rescue the construction worker. They are attempting to vacuum up the dirt to recover the body and are working to stabilize the trench with plywood to prevent another cave-in.

Officials did not say what caused the trench to collapse.

