TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX and NASA are collaborating on a launch for the NASA Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission Friday morning.

The launch will take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, at around 6:45 a.m.

The SWOT mission is an international endeavor to examine the Earth’s surface water in a first-ever global survey.

Data taken from the rocket’s encapsulated SWOT satellite will assist in examining changes in bodies of water and help with freshwater management.