Skaters take to Rockefeller Center for opening of iconic ice rink

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s that time of year again where ice skaters pay a visit to New York’s Rockefeller Center to pass some time on the ice.

The center opened up The Rink Saturday to help usher in the holiday season as it approaches for the Big Apple.

The Rink has operated yearly since Christmas 1936, when it began as a way to attract shoppers to high-end stores nearby during the Great Depression, according to the Rockefeller Center.

While it was originally meant to be temporary, it’s now become an integral part of the NYC Christmas experience.

To get tickets to skate on The Rink, just visit the attraction’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss