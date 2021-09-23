LIVE NOW: Shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple people are possibly injured inside the Kroger on Byhalia and Poplar Avenue in Collierville, a Memphis suburb, after an active shooter incident was confirmed to WREG Thursday afternoon.

Multiple witnesses report hearing at least a dozen shots. Some customers made it out of the store. Employees had others take shelter in the cooler, witnesses said.



Collierville Police Department reported an off-campus active shooter situation. Collierville High School was sheltering in place.

Multiple ambulances have been seen entering Regional One Hospital, the regional trauma center.

Multiple ambulances including Shelby County and Germantown crews just arrived at Regional One pic.twitter.com/65Fc7H0vuM — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) September 23, 2021

Details are still coming in. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.