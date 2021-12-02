LIVE: NASA holds spacewalk to replace International Space Station antenna

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) — Two NASA astronauts ventured on a spacewalk Thursday morning to replace the antenna system on the International Space station.

The two astronauts, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron, will spend around 6-and-a-half hours performing the maintenance on the station.

According to NASA, the station’s antenna is no longer able to send signals back to EARTH through NASA’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System.

However, the antenna’s issues have not affected the station much, the agency said.