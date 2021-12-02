LIVE: NASA holds spacewalk to replace International Space Station antenna

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) — Two NASA astronauts ventured on a spacewalk Thursday morning to replace the antenna system on the International Space station.

The two astronauts, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron, will spend around 6-and-a-half hours performing the maintenance on the station.

According to NASA, the station’s antenna is no longer able to send signals back to EARTH through NASA’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System.

However, the antenna’s issues have not affected the station much, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss