CHICAGO — There was a heavy police response in South Austin Tuesday morning after reports of a building explosion.

First responders were on the scene just before 9:30 a.m. at Central Avenue and Washington Boulevard. At least five ambulances were seen at the location.

The Chicago Fire Department said multiple people were transported to the hospital.

The building next door was evacuated, according to fire officials.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.