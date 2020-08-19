Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas

National

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A massive fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.

There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss