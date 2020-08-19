Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A massive fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.
Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.
There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Netflix testing ‘shuffle play’ feature
- Jill Biden pledges husband Joe will ‘make us whole’
- Police: Men broke into Florida home while wearing GPS ankle monitors
- LIVE NOW: Hearing underway in Florida school reopening lawsuit
- Local ‘Fairy Godfathers’ grant artist’s wish for college education