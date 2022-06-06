LOS ANGELES (WFLA/NBC) — A driver in a high-speed chase Monday surrendered to Los Angeles police after a pursuit through the streets of Los Angeles.

NBC affiliate KNBC reported that the chase involved a Chevrolet Colorado that was in the Ontario area before making its was to Baldwin Park.

Police said the chase happened after a alleged carjacking, but details are limited on the situation. KNBC said the California Highway Patrol joined the chase.

The male driver eventually gave himself up to officers as they aimed rifles to him. His female passenger was also taken into custody.

