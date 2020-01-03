Gunman takes hostage inside Rockford, IL bank

by: WTVO

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A gunman has taken at least one hostage inside of a Heritage Credit Union in Rockford, Illinois.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said police were called at 2:30 p.m. about a male suspect inside the bank, located at 5959 E State Street, with a gun and demanded everyone leave.

Police are asking people to avoid the E. State Street and Mulford Road area as traffic in all directions will be blocked off for an unknown amount of time.

O’Shea said there is at least one person, possibly more, still inside the bank and the police department’s crisis negotiation team is attempting to make contact with the suspect.

