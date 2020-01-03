Gunman takes hostage inside Rockford, IL bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A gunman has taken at least one hostage inside of a Heritage Credit Union in Rockford, Illinois.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said police were called at 2:30 p.m. about a male suspect inside the bank, located at 5959 E State Street, with a gun and demanded everyone leave.

Police are asking people to avoid the E. State Street and Mulford Road area as traffic in all directions will be blocked off for an unknown amount of time.

ARMED ROBBERY: This afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m. there was an armed robbery at the Heritage Bank on State and Mulford. The armed suspect has barricaded himself inside with one or more employees or customers. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 3, 2020

Please avoid the area of E. State St and Mulford Rd. The roads will be shut down to vehicle traffic in all directions for an unknown amount of time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 3, 2020

O’Shea said there is at least one person, possibly more, still inside the bank and the police department’s crisis negotiation team is attempting to make contact with the suspect.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES: