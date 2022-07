DALLAS (WFLA) — A Texas grass fire destroyed homes in a Balch Springs neighborhood Monday.

NBC affiliate KXAS said that at least eight homes were caught in the fire, which continued to spread.

Helicopter video showed firefighters combat the blaze as it destroyed the homes.

The Balch Springs fire marshal said that around eight to 10 structures caught fire, with others being threatened.

Residents in the area were told to evacuate.