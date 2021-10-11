At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes

SAN DIEGO (WFLA/AP) At least two people were killed and two others were injured Monday when a small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the victims were on the ground or on board the twin-engine Cessna that went down around midday in Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego,

Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita says two people died at the scene and two are hospitalized in unknown condition.

Two homes and multiple vehicles were destroyed by fire, officials said.

Garlow says initial reports are that the plane was a twin-engine aircraft. He didn’t know where the flight originated or where the plane was headed.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., school officials tweeted out that no students had been harmed when the plane came down; for now, however, the campus has been secured.

All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a "Secure Campus". — Santana High School (@SantanaSultans) October 11, 2021

