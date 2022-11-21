DALLAS (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers in Dallas County, Texas, are in hot pursuit of a driver on a highway.

According to NBC affiliate KXAS, the chase began in Kaufman County, Texas, when deputies tried to pull over a black sedan for a traffic violation.

The driver then fled from the deputies.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was then called in at around 1:15 p..m. CDT when the chased moved into the Dallas area.

At this time, it is believed that the driver went over 100 mph while fleeing authorities.

