DALLAS, Fla. (WFLA) — Dallas police are chasing a runaway car through Dallas, according to local media.

NBC affiliate KXAS reported that the chase began in Mesquite, Texas, before continuing through the streets of Dallas.

At around 1:30 p.m. CDT, police chased the car through the Pleasant Grove neighborhood in Dallas. The chase continued onto I-635 until the driver exited.

The chase is believed to have reached 90 to 100 mph. Chopper video showed the driver going the wrong way at times.

It is not yet known what caused the chase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.