CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Delta airplane reportedly landed with broken nose gear at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported among the 104 passengers and crew.

According to CLT Airport officials, at approximately 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, Delta Air Lines Flight 1092 landed in Charlotte on Runway 36 Left.

The aircraft remains on the runway due to mechanical issues, authorities said. Runway 18R/36L is currently closed due to the incident.

CLT Airport said crews are working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway.

“The runway is closed and Airport is working to remove the aircraft. There were no injuries reported and the passengers were bussed to the terminal. We are anticipating operational impacts due to the runway closure,” the CLT Airport said in a released statement.

The Delta aircraft, a Boeing 717-2BD, took off from Atlanta (ATL) to Charlotte (CLT) Wednesday and circled CLT Airport multiple times before landing, FlightRadar reports.

Inside CLT Airport, it seems to be ‘business as usual,’ however, delays and cancellations have begun piling up following the Delta incident Wednesday morning.

As of June 2022, there have been five other incidents involving the Boeing 717. Delta Airlines uses Boeing 717s from hubs to mid-size airports, and to cities that are hubs for other airlines.

According to aviation-safety.net, only one other Boeing 717 had to make a landing without their nose gear. It was August 9, 2001, when a TWA flight heading to St. Louis could not get its nose gear down. The flight diverted to Scott Air Force Base across the river from St. Louis in Illinois. The plane landed on its main landing gear and skidded the nose to a stop.

Delta Airlines has Boeing 717s because of the Southwest-AirTrans merger that began in 2011. Delta started leasing Boeing 717s from Southwest in 2013.