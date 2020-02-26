LIVE: Fired MillerCoors employee opened fire in business; 7 dead, sources say

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) —An employee fired from the MillerCoors brewing company headquarters is among 7 dead following a shooting at the business.

Sources told our sister station WITI “The shooter was an employee in uniform and was fired on Wednesday.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.

Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in Wednesday’s shooting.

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. A very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” he told reporters.

There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able. — Molson Coors Beverage Company (@MolsonCoors) February 26, 2020

Milwaukee police have said the scene is still active however there is no longer a threat to the community.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS