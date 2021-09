TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two astronauts are on a spacewalk on the International Space Station on a mission to improve the station’s power, according to NASA.

The astronauts are expected to spend six and a half hours in the vacuum of space to improve the station’s power system. NASA said the walkers will be building a bracket to support future plans to install six new solar arrays on the station, upgrading one of its eight power channels.

