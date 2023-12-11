MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A building partially collapsed in the Bronx Monday afternoon, officials said.

A corner of a six-story residential building at 1915 Billingsly Terrace in Morris Heights partially collapsed around 3:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Citizen App video showed several stories of the building exposed and a pile of debris in the street after the partial collapse.

So far, no injuries have been reported. FDNY members are searching for possible victims in the rubble. The FDNY is also using drones, K-9 units and tower ladders as part of its search.

“Right now, we have no patients with EMS. But we will presume that there are people under that rubble until we eliminate that possibility. We have our firefighters literally working by hand to uncover that pile. We have our dogs searching on the pile to help us find hits, and we have EMS and paramedics standing at the ready to pull anybody out. We don’t know for sure anybody is under there, but we always operate under the assumption in an occupied building like this one that there could be until we eliminate that possibility,” FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh said that the FDNY does not believe the building had active construction.

“We’ve done a basic check and we do not have any active work permits, no outstanding violations related to the integrity of the building. Right now, we don’t know why this would have happened. Obviously, that is under active investigation as we do our rescue operations,” Kavanagh said.

The New York City Department of Buildings is on scene investigating, according to Kavanagh.

Witnesses said they heard loud cracking noises a few minutes before the partial collapse occurred, which led some people to evacuate the building.

A deli is located in the building where the collapse occurred, a worker at a neighboring business told PIX11 News. It’s unclear if anyone was in the deli at the time of the collapse.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area of West Burnside Avenue between Osborne Place and Phelan Place in the Bronx. New York City Emergency Management told the public to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.

The Bx40 and Bx42 bus routes are both experiencing detours, according to the MTA. Officials provided a map to view the route the detoured buses will take.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.